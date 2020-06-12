Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 672 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 130,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after acquiring an additional 110,717 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,222.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $310,655. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

