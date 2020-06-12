Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 747,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 767,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. 41.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $12.00. 34,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,304. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 96.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

