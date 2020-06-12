Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $40.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRO shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 55,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,033. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 24.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,157,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,734,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.