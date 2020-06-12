BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Up 69.8% in May

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 14th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRT. ValuEngine cut BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 995,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 34.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $11.16. 2,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,571. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.57 million, a PE ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 1.03.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

