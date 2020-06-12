Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Trading Down 7.7%

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.24, 6,855,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 9,104,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 123,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 352,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 43,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

