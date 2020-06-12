Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Receives C$24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th.

CAE traded down C$0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$24.22. 566,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.60. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35. CAE has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$977.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

