Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNE. Morgan Stanley lowered Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 246 ($3.13) to GBX 131 ($1.67) in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cairn Energy to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.08) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.97. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.76). The firm has a market cap of $717.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

