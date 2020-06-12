Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 5,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,449. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

