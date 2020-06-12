Canaccord Genuity Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $242.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $140.00 to $242.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.67.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,186. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $87,341.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $118,468.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,937 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $46,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.