Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$384.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$312.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$337.73.

CP opened at C$336.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$252.00 and a 1-year high of C$365.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$329.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$327.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500008 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total transaction of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at C$73,681.10.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

