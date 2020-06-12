Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives $30.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CBWBF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.