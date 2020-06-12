Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Down 8.5%

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.80 and last traded at $71.80, approximately 7,565,754 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,663,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 49.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

