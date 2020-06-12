Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$0.70 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company has a market cap of $287.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$94.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

