Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFX. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($148.31) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($91.01) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.43 ($107.22).

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a PE ratio of 46.78. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a twelve month low of €67.70 ($76.07) and a twelve month high of €122.10 ($137.19). The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €100.72.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

