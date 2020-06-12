Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 11.5%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)’s stock price was down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.00, approximately 1,643,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,784,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARS shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $436.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in Cars.com by 46.4% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

