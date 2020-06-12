Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Sells C$38,282.79 in Stock

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Léon Marineau sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total value of C$38,282.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$353,924.61.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.35. Cascades Inc has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc will post 1.2536792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cascades from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cascades presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

