Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,017. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,761.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,959 shares of company stock worth $4,721,597. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 242,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 83,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

