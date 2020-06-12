Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $177.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,222. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36.
In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.
