Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $177.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded up $4.91 on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,222. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

