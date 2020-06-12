Castings (LON:CGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.75 EPS

Castings (LON:CGS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.05 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) by GBX (1.75) (($0.02)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON CGS opened at GBX 380.30 ($4.84) on Friday. Castings has a twelve month low of GBX 274 ($3.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 450 ($5.73). The company has a market cap of $165.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 369.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Castings in a report on Wednesday.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

