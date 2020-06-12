CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CLSA cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

