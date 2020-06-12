CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $120.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDW. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.86.

Get CDW alerts:

NASDAQ CDW traded down $9.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.49. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in CDW by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. AXA raised its stake in CDW by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,207,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.