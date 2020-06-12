Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.54. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.06 and a 52 week high of C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.69). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.55 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, with a total value of C$131,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 306,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,181,160.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

