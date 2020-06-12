Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.95.

CAGDF stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.71. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.36.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

