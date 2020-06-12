Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 276.67 ($3.52).

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $272.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.42. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 233 ($2.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 178.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Nick Clarke acquired 36,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.52 ($63,624.18).

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.