Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the May 14th total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ CVCY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 2,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CVCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.