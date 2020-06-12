Cervantes Co. Limited (ASX:CVS) Insider Acquires A$20,100.00 in Stock

Cervantes Co. Limited (ASX:CVS) insider Justin Vost acquired 5,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,100.00 ($14,255.32).

Cervantes Co. Limited has a 52-week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.00 ($0.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

Cervantes Corporation Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Albury Heath project and Abbotts project located in Meekatharra district; and Paynes Find gold project covering an area of approximately 700 hectares located in Mid West, Yalgoo.

