CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Receives $1.85 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (OTCMKTS:CESDF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.85.

CESDF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of CESDF traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 70,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,034. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.86.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

