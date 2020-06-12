Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.75.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,319. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $549.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $516.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.12 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

