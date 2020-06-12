Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHEF. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 42,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.99 million, a PE ratio of 54.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $375.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

