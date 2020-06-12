ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). ChemoCentryx reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Shares of CCXI stock traded up $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $63.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $64.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 8,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $487,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 85,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,736.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 206,913 shares of company stock valued at $11,218,392. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

