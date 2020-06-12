Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its price objective hoisted by from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUUIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.