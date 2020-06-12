Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Chewy stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion and a PE ratio of -72.32. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chewy from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.