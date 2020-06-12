Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.87.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.50. 1,049,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,780. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

