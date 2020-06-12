Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,465,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,819,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

