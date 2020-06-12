Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,286,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,884,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

