Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Down 6.1%

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)’s stock price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.86 and last traded at $55.86, approximately 36,214,761 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 26,013,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Cfra upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

