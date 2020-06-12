Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.25, approximately 8,916,656 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,235,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Argus decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky acquired 10,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, with a total value of $205,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,165 shares of company stock worth $307,906 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 565.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.