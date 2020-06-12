Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $141.81. 4,381,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,251. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

