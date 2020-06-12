Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.3% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.97. 9,015,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.