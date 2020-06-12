Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Down 8.6%

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.78 and last traded at $41.80, approximately 2,968,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,600,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Comerica from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 136.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 171.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,589,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 750,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 461.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 911,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,546,000 after acquiring an additional 749,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

