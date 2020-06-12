Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($41.57) target price on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.10 ($25.96) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint Gobain currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.10 ($39.44).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($58.88). The company’s 50 day moving average is €26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.71.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

