Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) PT Raised to $5.25

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 3,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,221. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.06). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Concrete Pumping news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 18,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,198.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 23,415 shares of company stock worth $53,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth about $1,017,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 46,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

