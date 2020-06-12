Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Up 62.5% in May

Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the May 14th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 69.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Constellium stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,280 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 154.63. Constellium has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellium will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.