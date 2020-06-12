Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 72.5% in May

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 327,800 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the May 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRVS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.08.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

