Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coupa Software’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush cut shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $182.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.67.

NASDAQ:COUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.84. 1,114,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,186. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $212,601.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,937 shares of company stock valued at $32,713,049. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,747,000 after buying an additional 4,396,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,625,000 after buying an additional 179,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,795,000 after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

