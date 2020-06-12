Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($38.20) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($40.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €31.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.52. Covestro has a 52-week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a 52-week high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

