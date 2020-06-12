Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Trading Down 8.3%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.41 and last traded at $119.49, 922,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 679,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 487.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.21). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl T. Berquist acquired 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,550,000 after buying an additional 46,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,638,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 36.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 432,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 233,337 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

