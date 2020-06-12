Credit Suisse Group Boosts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 4,500

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 4,150 ($52.82) to GBX 4,500 ($57.27) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 7,000 ($89.09) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,700 ($85.27) to GBX 5,600 ($71.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,140 ($78.15) to GBX 4,300 ($54.73) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NEXT to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($63.64) to GBX 4,800 ($61.09) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,399.43 ($68.72).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 5,089.58 ($64.78) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($42.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($93.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,831.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,804.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,892 ($49.54) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($63,306.30).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

