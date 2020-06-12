Credit Suisse Group Boosts Trane (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $108.00

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Trane from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.08.

NYSE TT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,882. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

