Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRWS opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crown Crafts has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWS. TheStreet cut Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

